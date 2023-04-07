How WWE’s Relationship With Saudi Arabia Is Being Viewed Following Endeavor Sale

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

In regards to WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia moving forward now that Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel is involved, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported:

“Given that Emanuel and Endeavor pulled out of their business relationships with Saudi Arabia years ago after the murder of reporter Jamal Khashoggi, the belief from WWE is that current deal will continue through the terms of the current contract which was for 20 events in total.”

Meltzer did also note that Emanuel could soften his stance before the deal expires but a decision doesn't have to be made until 2028.

WWE’s King and Queen of the Ring event will take place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 27, 2023.