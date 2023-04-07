WWE "Dropped The Ball" With Rusev Says Senior Vice President

WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg noted on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast that he feels WWE dropped the ball with Rusev, who is now signed to All Elite Wrestling:
“I think Rusev and Aiden English, there was something there with Rusev Day, we saw that, we felt it. We set it up … We made Rusev Day from a creative standpoint … but yeah, we dropped the ball with Rusev.”
⚡ WWE Superstar Chelsea Green Hospitalized
Chelsea Green is currently in the hospital following her WrestleMania debut in a tag team match on night two of WWE WrestleMania 39. Green [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 07, 2023 09:36AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com