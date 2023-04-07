WWE "Dropped The Ball" With Rusev Says Senior Vice President

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg noted on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast that he feels WWE dropped the ball with Rusev, who is now signed to All Elite Wrestling:

“I think Rusev and Aiden English, there was something there with Rusev Day, we saw that, we felt it. We set it up … We made Rusev Day from a creative standpoint … but yeah, we dropped the ball with Rusev.”