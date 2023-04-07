WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE "Dropped The Ball" With Rusev Says Senior Vice President

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer and  Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg noted on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast that he feels WWE dropped the ball with Rusev, who is now signed to All Elite Wrestling:

“I think Rusev and Aiden English, there was something there with Rusev Day, we saw that, we felt it. We set it up … We made Rusev Day from a creative standpoint … but yeah, we dropped the ball with Rusev.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #road dogg #brian james #rusev

