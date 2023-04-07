WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Chelsea Green Hospitalized

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2023

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green Hospitalized

Chelsea Green is currently in the hospital following her WrestleMania debut in a tag team match on night two of WWE WrestleMania 39.

Green took to Twitter to reveal she had been hospitalized after suffering a severe stomach bug and distended gallbladder. She tweeted:

“I thought I celebrated my first Mania too hard … turns out I actually had a severe stomach bug & a distended gall bladder. (Thank god the manager of the ER took care of me. Will NOT be filing any complaints this weekend).”


Tags: #wwe #chelsea green

