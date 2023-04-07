WWE Superstar Chelsea Green Hospitalized

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Chelsea Green is currently in the hospital following her WrestleMania debut in a tag team match on night two of WWE WrestleMania 39.

Green took to Twitter to reveal she had been hospitalized after suffering a severe stomach bug and distended gallbladder. She tweeted:

“I thought I celebrated my first Mania too hard … turns out I actually had a severe stomach bug & a distended gall bladder. (Thank god the manager of the ER took care of me. Will NOT be filing any complaints this weekend).”