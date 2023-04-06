Backstage Details On The Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar Feud

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Fightful Select has provided some insight into the Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes feud that kicked off Monday on WWE RAW.

During Monday's RAW, Cody and Lesnar were initially set to team together vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event, this would have been a historic match for Lesnar. Lesnar instead turned heel on Cody Rhodes and attacked him to close the show.

The report reveals that creative plans were in place well before WrestleMania 39, and also before Vince McMahon was back overseeing creative.

WWE sources report Lesnar was aware of his creative for after WrestleMania around about a month ago. It is unknown if the whole creative team knew of the plan, but Lesnar was said to have been aware of what was in place with Cody. WWE hinted at Lesnar's heel-turn interactions prior to WrestleMania.