Shane McMahon Injury Update Following WWE WrestleMania 39

Shane McMahon is back home recovering from the torn quadriceps he suffered at Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.
PWInsider notes that Shane was flown to Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday and underwent surgery at the Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center this week.
The report notes McMahon is already back at home in the Northeast, recovering from the injury.
It remains unclear if Shane will return to WWE anytime soon.
⚡ Endeavor COO Indicates WWE Layoffs Are Coming
On Monday, WWE announced that they had agreed to be acquired by The Endeavor Group with a planned merger between WWE and UFC to create a new [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 06, 2023 01:42PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com