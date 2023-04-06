Shane McMahon Injury Update Following WWE WrestleMania 39

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Shane McMahon is back home recovering from the torn quadriceps he suffered at Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

PWInsider notes that Shane was flown to Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday and underwent surgery at the Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center this week.

The report notes McMahon is already back at home in the Northeast, recovering from the injury.

It remains unclear if Shane will return to WWE anytime soon.