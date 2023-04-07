WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

Traditional PPV Buys For WWE WrestleMania 39 Down

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2023

Traditional PPV Buys For WWE WrestleMania 39 Down

WWE announced WrestleMania 39 is now the most successful and highest-grossing event in company history. The two-night event took place on April 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, selling out both nights with a total of 161,892 fans in attendance.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that with Peacock subscriptions increasing, the traditional PPV numbers for the biggest event in the WWE calendar were down as expected. 

The premium live event drew 22,700 buys for night one and 22,900 for night two on traditional pay-per-view, down from last year which did 24,100 and 24,500.

Rival Bidder For WWE Prior To Endeavor Acquisition Revealed

New details on the recent WWE sale to Endeavor have emerged. On Monday it was announced, Endeavor has purchased WWE and will merge it into [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 07, 2023 01:42PM


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81480/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer