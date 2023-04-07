Traditional PPV Buys For WWE WrestleMania 39 Down

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

WWE announced WrestleMania 39 is now the most successful and highest-grossing event in company history. The two-night event took place on April 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, selling out both nights with a total of 161,892 fans in attendance.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that with Peacock subscriptions increasing, the traditional PPV numbers for the biggest event in the WWE calendar were down as expected.

The premium live event drew 22,700 buys for night one and 22,900 for night two on traditional pay-per-view, down from last year which did 24,100 and 24,500.