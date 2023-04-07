WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Responds To Reports WWE Wasn’t Happy With His Great Muta Hall of Fame Speech

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2023

A number of sources have reported this week that WWE was not happy with Ric Flair’s 2023 Hall of Fame speech for The Great Muta. Dave Meltzer noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that "Flair didn’t read the teleprompter at all and just gave a speech having nothing to do with the script until the very end when he got back on script."

During his podcast, Flair commented:

“I don’t know what they didn’t like about it. You have to remember that 99% of the people in attendance in that building don’t even know who Muta is. Does it make sense? They haven’t performed [against him], well the wrestling people do but I’m saying the audience.”

“What they didn’t like, I guess, as I mentioned, the fact that I’ve been there 64 times, and all the guys that beat me, because I couldn’t do anything about it. I don’t know what they’re unhappy about. So I didn’t hear it from anybody in the WWE, but that’s not unusual.” 

Source: Sportskeeda.com
