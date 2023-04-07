WWE Spokesperson Comments On Auschwitz Footage Shown During WrestleMania Video Package

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

WWE issued a brief statement to the Washington Post today after footage from the Auschwitz concentration camp was used in a video package at WrestleMania 39.

A spokesperson for the company said, "We had no knowledge of what was depicted," WWE said in the statement. "As soon as we learned, it was removed immediately."

The Auschwitz Memorial tweeted prior to this: "The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call "an editing mistake". Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz."