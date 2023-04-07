WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

WWE Spokesperson Comments On Auschwitz Footage Shown During WrestleMania Video Package

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2023

WWE Spokesperson Comments On Auschwitz Footage Shown During WrestleMania Video Package

WWE issued a brief statement to the Washington Post today after footage from the Auschwitz concentration camp was used in a video package at WrestleMania 39.

A spokesperson for the company said, "We had no knowledge of what was depicted," WWE said in the statement. "As soon as we learned, it was removed immediately."

The Auschwitz Memorial tweeted prior to this: "The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call "an editing mistake". Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz."

WWE Announces New Matches For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced new matches for the post-WrestleMania 39 edition of SmackDown tonight on FOX. Below is the updated lineup for Friday&rsqu [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 07, 2023 09:51AM


Tags: #wwe #auschwitz

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81476/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer