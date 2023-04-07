WWE Announces New Matches For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2023

WWE has announced new matches for the post-WrestleMania 39 edition of SmackDown tonight on FOX.

Below is the updated lineup for Friday’s SmackDown from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon:

- WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will appear

- New SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will claim her blue brand throne

- New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will continue their big title win

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso

- Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in six-man action