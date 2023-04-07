WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces New Matches For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2023

WWE has announced new matches for the post-WrestleMania 39 edition of SmackDown tonight on FOX.

Below is the updated lineup for Friday’s SmackDown from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon:

- WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will appear

- New SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will claim her blue brand throne

- New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will continue their big title win

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso

- Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in six-man action

