WWE Announces New Matches For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced new matches for the post-WrestleMania 39 edition of SmackDown tonight on FOX.
Below is the updated lineup for Friday’s SmackDown from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon:
- WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will appear
- New SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will claim her blue brand throne
- New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will continue their big title win
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso
- Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in six-man action
