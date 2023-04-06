Dax Harwood Sights The Reason FTR Are Staying With AEW

In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood indicated that FTR never intended to return to WWE. Tweeting:
“GIVE US THE BELTS OR WE’RE GOING BACK TO WWE!” Definitely not “That schedule keeps me away from my wife and daughter too much & AEW will allow us to give back to wrestling.”
On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, FTR defeated The Gunns for the World Tag Team Titles with the stipulation being that if FTR had lost, then they would have to leave the company. It appears they never were going to leave.
⚡ Ric Flair Wasn't Happy WWE "Broke Tradition" At WrestleMania 39
Ric Flair has made it clear he is not a fan of the Royal Rumble winner not main eventing WrestleMania after Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 06, 2023 01:35PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com