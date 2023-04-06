Dax Harwood Sights The Reason FTR Are Staying With AEW

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood indicated that FTR never intended to return to WWE. Tweeting:

“GIVE US THE BELTS OR WE’RE GOING BACK TO WWE!” Definitely not “That schedule keeps me away from my wife and daughter too much & AEW will allow us to give back to wrestling.”

On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, FTR defeated The Gunns for the World Tag Team Titles with the stipulation being that if FTR had lost, then they would have to leave the company. It appears they never were going to leave.