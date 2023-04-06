WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

Dax Harwood Sights The Reason FTR Are Staying With AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 06, 2023

Dax Harwood Sights The Reason FTR Are Staying With AEW

In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood indicated that FTR never intended to return to WWE. Tweeting:

“GIVE US THE BELTS OR WE’RE GOING BACK TO WWE!” Definitely not “That schedule keeps me away from my wife and daughter too much & AEW will allow us to give back to wrestling.”

On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, FTR defeated The Gunns for the World Tag Team Titles with the stipulation being that if FTR had lost, then they would have to leave the company. It appears they never were going to leave.

Ric Flair Wasn't Happy WWE "Broke Tradition" At WrestleMania 39

Ric Flair has made it clear he is not a fan of the Royal Rumble winner not main eventing WrestleMania after Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 06, 2023 01:35PM


Tags: #aew #wwe #ftr #dax harwood

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81462/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer