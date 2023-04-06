Ric Flair Wasn't Happy WWE "Broke Tradition" At WrestleMania 39

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Ric Flair has made it clear he is not a fan of the Royal Rumble winner not main eventing WrestleMania after Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley did not go on last during night one of WrestleMania 39 this past weekend.

During his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair revealed his upset Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley didn’t go on last and wasn't happy with WWE for not following with tradition:

“We’re talking about what I think should personally happen in the promotion. There’s no way that Sami and KO and The Usos would go on after Ashley [Charlotte] and Rhea, no way. Only in the WWE. [Conrad says that he thinks that The Usos vs. KO and Sami had the better story] That’s not the point. We’re talking about a single Championship from a girl that won the Royal Rumble. Why are we just breaking tradition just for one [night], for what? Why are we breaking tradition for one night?”