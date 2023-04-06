Now Deleted William Regal Tweets Has Fans Speculating The Meaning

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Some now-deleted tweets by WWE VP William Regal have fans speculating on social media as to the meaning behind them.

The tweets which were posted on Wednesday, are seemingly being linked to some internet chatter that Regal got out of his AEW contract by talking to Khan at a very vulnerable time, and it is also being suggested he wasn't honest about his intentions in returning to WWE.

Reddit user DaHagerBomb noted, "There's been a little bit of talk on wrestling Twitter lately that Regal played to Tony's emotions when his mom was in the hospital to get out of his contract and he's seen as a snake to some backstage there. It's mainly been purported by Rovert (lol) and that side of the twittersphere so take it with the biggest grain of salt you got"

Powderkegger1 further explained the situation, saying: "I think that’s missing the key factor of Regal speaking to Tony at the hospital Tony’s mother was currently admitted to. The suggestion was Regal used Tony’s vulnerable state, along with pressing the importance of family, to manipulate Tony into agreeing to Regal’s release.

If that was intentional or not is something only Regal knows. But the facts have been stated by both Regal and Tony:

Tony’s mother was in the hospital and it could have been life threatening. Regal visited Tony at the hospital. Regal asked for his release stating his reason being that he wanted to work with his son at WWE. Tony granted his release. Regal took a position at WWE.

If you take Regal at his word then it was just a complicated situation that could look worse than it is. If you don’t take him at his word then it’s easy to think he’s a real bastard.

Again, not making a judgement, because ultimately the only person that knows for sure is Regal."