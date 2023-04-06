WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vickie Guerrero Removed From AEW Roster Page

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 06, 2023

Vickie Guerrero recently revealed that her AEW contract will be expiring in July of this year and she has decided to depart from the promotion.

AEW usually waits until someone's deal is completely up before they remove them from their roster page. However, it looks like AEW expedited that process following the public backlash toward Vickie following the revelation from her youngest daughter Sherilyn claiming that Vickie's husband (her stepfather) sexually abused her during a cruise.

Vickie put out a public statement slamming her daughter and even going as far as to tell her that she will be taking her to court. Chavo Guerrero and Vickie's eldest daughter have too by Sherilyn.

You can read more on this story below:

