Jim Johnston Has Approached AEW To Compose Theme Songs For Them

During a recent interview on the Conversations with Conrad podcast, former WWE music composer Jim Johnston commented on approaching AEW to write some of their theme songs:

“I actually approached AEW at one point to write some themes for them, with no interest. Now the way I approached [it], it’s very possible the people in charge never got that memo. I’d be happy to write some themes for them. I’d be happy to write some themes for WWE, but I would never want to get as immersed as I was.”

Johnston added:

“We’ve gone from a time when you could be cooking in the kitchen, and the TV’s two rooms away, and you could tell who’s coming out to the ring. And now it’s noise to me. I don’t understand how did that transition happen where it seemed to just get down to the pure, noisy spectacle of it all, and we kind of lost that magic of, it’s all about character and storyline.”