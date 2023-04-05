AEW Signs Longtime WWE Vice President

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Former WWE Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins has joined All Elite Wrestling, three months after leaving WWE.

In January 2023 it was reported that Adam Hopkins had left WWE after 25 years with the company. At the time Fighful reported:

"Fightful has learned that WWE’s Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, is out of the company after over 25 years. Hopkins worked in a variety of roles, and was a point of contact for a lot of us in the media in preparing for events and setting up interviews."

PWInsider is today reporting that Adam Hopkins has begun working for AEW and actually started back at the Dynamite taping in St. Louis on March 29. It remains unclear Hopkins' role with AEW but it will no doubt be surrounding brand communication given his extensive experience.