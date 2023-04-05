Big E Reveals He Wanted More From WWE Title Run

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

During a recent interview with PopCulture, Big E reflected on his WWE World Title reign, feeling he and WWE could have done.

“It was a great learning experience for me. It was one of those things where if I’m being honest, I wanted more. I didn’t feel like I had the best reign. I feel like there was a lot of meat left on the bone. A lot more that we could have done there.

For me, I was really fortunate and really blessed to have that opportunity and really grateful for it as well.”

He added the title reign opened doors for him:

“Really feeling like I’m meant to do this. For, for me, in many ways, even though I wanted more out of the reign and felt like a lot more could have been accomplished in-ring and on TV, SmackDown, Raw. As much as I have those feelings, I’m also so grateful for the opportunity and so grateful for so many doors that have opened because of that run.”