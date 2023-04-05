Paul Heyman Comments Vince McMahon’s Decision To Sell WWE

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport. Paul Heyman commented on Vince McMahon’s decision to sell WWE to Endeavor and if he would have ever thought this would have happened:

“Yes and no. Vince McMahon loves every micro moment of his life because the most passionate relationship he’s ever had in his entire existence is with building the WWE business and the brand that goes along with the business but it’s the thrill of building the business. He is truly the ultimate disrupter. He disrupted the professional wrestling industry to the point now where it’s called sports entertainment and then every time he found a niche pattern, every time he found what he was looking for in the industry, he then disrupted that whole game plan and went to something different. We’re making hundreds and millions of dollars on pay-per-view, he went streaming. We had this whole concept about streaming, then he makes the television license fees the true bread and butter of the company. Then he builds the stock to such an extent that the company’s valued at nine-and-a-half billion dollars. He’s constantly disrupting his own business plan and marketing plan. So to that degree, strategic partnerships, mergers, etcetera, etcetera. I could see Vince doing whatever he felt was going to build this to being bigger, badder, stronger, more resilient to any kind of storms that could happen in the future, the collapse of television itself. Streaming is taken down by a foreign government who’s infiltrated the systems of the United States. Whatever happens, that we’re gonna survive and we’re gonna thrive so could I see that? Yeah. This particular move? No, but that’s what makes Vince, Vince. That’s why he has a company that was valued at 9-point-something billion dollars because he will see things that we common folk don’t.”