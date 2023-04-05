WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Miz Wasn't Aware Of His WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent Beforehand

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2023

Pat McAfee answered The Miz’s open challenge on night one of WrestleMania 39 but his being there was kept a closely guarded secret.

During the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the SmackDown announcer revealed that The Miz wasn't aware he was in the stadium for a match until  the very last minute:

“There were three people that knew, in the whole world, that was going to be a situation for a little bit. We needed the moment to pop up. Finally, when Miz said, ‘I sent out an open challenge.’ All parties were like, ‘Now is the time.’

“Michael Cole had no idea I was there. He walked by the bus one time, actually seen him. Haven’t seen that guy in a long time, miss that guy, would like to talk to that guy. Can’t because we don’t know if the moment is going to come, and I don’t want to distract him.

“Obviously, Miz did not know until Saturday. For shoot. When my music hit is near when Miz found out. He might have thought, ‘is there somebody back there who wants to come dance?’ He never expected it to be me.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #pat mcafee #the miz #wrestlemania

