WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

LA Knight Segment Nixed At WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2023

LA Knight Segment Nixed At WWE WrestleMania 39

LA Knight was noticeably absent from this past weekend’s WrestleMania, dispite strong rumors that he was meant to be involved.

According to insider source WRKD Wrestling, there was a segment planned between Bobby Lashley and Knight but ended up being nixed. Lashley ended up winning the 2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown and made a simple appearance with his new trophy prior to the triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship.

"A noticeable on-screen absence from this weekend’s #WrestleMania was LA Knight, even after saying, “WrestleMania will get that LA Knight moment!” We’re told Knight was scheduled to have a segment with Lashley on night two. We are unsure, as of now, why the change was made."

Vince McMahon "Firmly Back In Charge" During Monday's WWE RAW

Vince McMahon was reported to be "firmly back in charge" at Monday's WWE RAW which featured all the WrestleMania 39 fallout. There were las [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 04, 2023 05:53AM


Tags: #wwe #la knight #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81420/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer