LA Knight Segment Nixed At WWE WrestleMania 39

LA Knight was noticeably absent from this past weekend’s WrestleMania, dispite strong rumors that he was meant to be involved.
According to insider source WRKD Wrestling, there was a segment planned between Bobby Lashley and Knight but ended up being nixed. Lashley ended up winning the 2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown and made a simple appearance with his new trophy prior to the triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship.
"A noticeable on-screen absence from this weekend’s #WrestleMania was LA Knight, even after saying, “WrestleMania will get that LA Knight moment!” We’re told Knight was scheduled to have a segment with Lashley on night two. We are unsure, as of now, why the change was made."
