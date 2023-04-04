WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul Reveals He Had To Fight To Be Allowed To Use Zip Line In WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 04, 2023

Logan Paul spoke on the latest episode of IMPAULSIVE about his match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

“WrestleMania in front of 80,000 people. Ziplined in on my birthday. Lost to Seth Rollins. Didn’t see that coming. What, did you expect me to win? Shut up [laughs]. Come on, that’s not my thing, dude. Great weekend. The fam is in town. You all came to support me for WrestleMania, and then the birthday dinner was nice."

On his entrance:

"I love flying, which is why I requested the zip line. I requested the zip line last year at WrestleMania, my first WrestleMania ever. I said, ‘WWE, can I get a zip line in?’ They’re like, ‘Why don’t you get a match in first?’ I was like, alright, I get that. But this year, I requested the zip line again. It got denied, and I was like, ‘Hey, is it a liability thing?’ Can I convince them to do it? Is it an insurance thing? I’ll cover it. WWE got me a zipline into SoFi Stadium for my birthday. Very, very expensive stunt, and I love the WWE so much for doing this because when I was flying in the air on that zip line, I’m looking around at all these eyeballs and phones just pointed at me, and ever since I moved out to Hollywood, which is where WrestleMania took place this year, my goal was to be the biggest entertainer in the world. Goddamn, I felt like the biggest entertainer in the world. At least the highest."

Source: fightful.com
