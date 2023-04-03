WWE WrestleMania 39 Was The Most Successful Event in Company History

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

WWE announced today that WrestleMania 39 was the most successful and highest-grossing event in the company's history. Check out the official press release below:

MOST SUCCESSFUL WRESTLEMANIA® OF ALL TIME

WrestleMania 39 Smashes Viewership, Gate, Sponsorship, Merchandise & Social Records

STAMFORD, Conn., April 3, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WrestleMania 39 became the most-successful and highest-grossing event in company history. The two-night, sold-out event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles set new records for viewership, gate, sponsorship, merchandise and social media.

Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 surpassed the existing global viewership record by 33 percent, just one day after Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 surpassed the existing global viewership record by 28 percent.

WrestleMania 39 generated a gate of more than $21.6 million, breaking the previous record by 27 percent, with 161,892 in attendance at SoFi Stadium over the two nights.

In addition, WrestleMania 39 broke all-time sponsorship and merchandise records. Sponsorship revenue eclipsed $20 million, more than doubling the previous record. Merchandise sales were up 20 percent versus the record set in 2022.

WrestleMania 39 became the most social WrestleMania of all-time, with over 500 million views and 11 million hours of video consumed over the two days, a 42 percent increase over last year.

