Vince McMahon "Firmly Back In Charge" During Monday's WWE RAW

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Vince McMahon was reported to be "firmly back in charge" at Monday's WWE RAW which featured all the WrestleMania 39 fallout.

There were last-minute changes to plans and some made during the show were at the directive of McMahon. According to PWInsider, there were “a number of late rewrites” to RAW just 15-20 minutes before the show, and McMahon continued making changes during the show as it was happening.

During an interview with CNBC yesterday following the announcement of the WWE sale to Endeavor, McMahon had stated he would be involved in the high level of creative, but not "in the weeds".

Paul "Triple H" Levesque was running things still however, McMahon took over more and more of the show and was "directly overseeing the proceedings".

PWInsider states there was “no doubt” that McMahon was “firmly back in charge” of the show last night.

WWE talent told PWInsider there was a “huge negative shift in morale” when people realized things were going back to the way they were before McMahon left.

It remains unclear if this will be a weekly deal for McMahon or a one-off.