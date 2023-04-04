WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brock Lesnar Turns Heel On Cody Rhodes, What Happened After RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 04, 2023

The Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar main event for tonight’s WWE RAW didn’t end up happening as planned as Brock Lesnar attacked Cody before the bell

The beating took place over several minutes and involved F5s, chairs, tables, and steel steps.

Reigns and Sikoa quickly made their way to the back after Brock’s attack on Cody. We're none the wiser as to why Lesnar attacked Cody.

Following the live broadcast Cody Rhodes was helped out of the arena by Adam Pearce, officials, and medical staff.


