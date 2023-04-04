Brock Lesnar Turns Heel On Cody Rhodes, What Happened After RAW

The Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar main event for tonight’s WWE RAW didn’t end up happening as planned as Brock Lesnar attacked Cody before the bell
The beating took place over several minutes and involved F5s, chairs, tables, and steel steps.
Reigns and Sikoa quickly made their way to the back after Brock’s attack on Cody. We're none the wiser as to why Lesnar attacked Cody.
Following the live broadcast Cody Rhodes was helped out of the arena by Adam Pearce, officials, and medical staff.
WWE Raw Off-Air notes: officials are checking in the brutalized Cody Rhodes and trying to get him help. Cody starts crawling on his hands and knees to the ring apron. He’s still conscious. Cody rolls out of the ring, and Adam Pearce, officials and medical staff help Cody walk out pic.twitter.com/w2BFqmhgYG
