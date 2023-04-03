WWE Announces Women’s Tag-Team Title Match For Next Monday's RAW

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

During this week’s post-WrestleMania 39 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network television program, a title match was set for next week’s show.

The team of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeated the Damage CTRL duo of Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to earn themselves an opportunity at the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

The big title match will take place next week!