WWE Announces Women’s Tag-Team Title Match For Next Monday's RAW

During this week’s post-WrestleMania 39 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network television program, a title match was set for next week’s show.
The team of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeated the Damage CTRL duo of Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to earn themselves an opportunity at the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.
The big title match will take place next week!
Which team will earn the opportunity to challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions @BeckyLynchWWE & @AmyDumas?#RawAfterMania pic.twitter.com/0oe0QH9B4c— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2023
