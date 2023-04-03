WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

WWE Announces Women’s Tag-Team Title Match For Next Monday's RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2023

WWE Announces Women’s Tag-Team Title Match For Next Monday's RAW

During this week’s post-WrestleMania 39 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network television program, a title match was set for next week’s show.

The team of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeated the Damage CTRL duo of Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to earn themselves an opportunity at the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

The big title match will take place next week!

WWE WrestleMania 39 Was The Most Successful Event in Company History

WWE announced today that WrestleMania 39 was the most successful and highest-grossing event in the company's history. Check out the official [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 03, 2023 04:04PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81410/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer