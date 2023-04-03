Backstage News On WWE Employee Meeting Held This Afternoon

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports WWE held an all-employees meeting on Monday afternoon led by Nick Khan, Frank Riddick and Paul "Triple H" Levesque on the phone.

The team went over WrestleMania 39 business numbers before telling employees that Endeavor will not interfere with creative or production. Not much detail was given in regard to what a merger with UFC might look like with the emphasis being on business as usual until the sale is completed legally later this year.

The company is currently preparing its SEC and regulatory filings.

Nick Khan thanked Triple H for his involvement in the meeting and also thanked Executive Producer Kevin Dunn, who was not in attendance. Khan noted the company is putting together a transition team to assist with Endeavor taking over.

In closing, Khan made some kind of joke about Vince McMahon’s much-talked about new mustache!

For now, it seems business as usual.