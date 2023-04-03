Another Possible SPOILER For Tonight's WWE RAW

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Matt Riddle has been off WWE television since the December 5, 2022 episode of RAW, where he was written out of the storylines following an attack from Solo Sikoa. It was then reported that Riddle was suspended for failing a second WWE Wellness Policy drug which he attended rehab for.

It now appears, Matt Riddle could be returning to WWE TV on tonight’s RAW After Mania on USA Network.

PWInsiderreports that Riddle is currently in Los Angeles for tonight’s RAW. It was speculated that he was brought in to return as he was not backstage for WrestleMania 39 this past weekend.

It was also reported recently that WWE plans to keep Riddle on the RAW brand.

We've also got word on ANOTHER spoiler, which can be read at the following link: