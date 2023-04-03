WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another Possible SPOILER For Tonight's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2023

Matt Riddle has been off WWE television since the December 5, 2022 episode of RAW, where he was written out of the storylines following an attack from Solo Sikoa. It was then reported that Riddle was suspended for failing a second WWE Wellness Policy drug which he attended rehab for. 

It now appears, Matt Riddle could be returning to WWE TV on tonight’s RAW After Mania on USA Network.

PWInsiderreports that Riddle is currently in Los Angeles for tonight’s RAW. It was speculated that he was brought in to return as he was not backstage for WrestleMania 39 this past weekend.

It was also reported recently that WWE plans to keep Riddle on the RAW brand.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #raw #matt riddle

