Possible BIG Spoiler For Tonight's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2023

Something big seems to be planned for tonight's WWE RAW

WRKD Wrestling is reporting that the main event for the RAW After WrestleMania will feature Roman Reigns and Solo Sika vs. Cody Rhodes and a mystery partner. The mystery partner is unknown right now, but there is a rumor Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) is returning to WWE and could be teaming with Rhodes.

WRKD Wrestling also confirmed LWO will be on the show tonight with a special guest and Kevin Owen and Sami Zayn will defend their newly won tag titles.

Triple H will also be making an announcement of some kind.

