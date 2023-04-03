Triple H Set To Make Announcement During WWE RAW Tonight

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Triple H will make an announcement on tonight's WWE RAW.

WRKD Wrestling is reporting there are no details as to what the announcement might be, but given WWE has been sold to Endeavor Group Holdings it could relate to this.

Going forward Triple H will remain the Chief Content Officer following the most successful WrestleMania of all time. Additionally, there are some rumors it could have something to do with Roman Reigns and possibly splitting up his WWE Universal Championship.

Announced for tonight's WWE RAW After WrestleMania:

- Roman Reigns and Solo vs. Cody Rhodes and a TBA tag partner.

- A special guest joining the LWO

- Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defending their tag titles.

➜ Join our WNS Goes Hollywood, RAW After Mania DISCORD CHAT! ★