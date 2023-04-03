News On WWE Creative Following WWE Sale To Endeavor

During their appearance on CNBC, WWE Exciutve Chairman McMahon revealed he would be involved in WWE creative "at a higher level" but he wouldn't be "in the weeds" as he once had been after much speculation about his future with the company now it has been sold to Endeavor.
Additionally, WWE confirmed today Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque will remain as the company’s Chief Content Officer.
Fightful Select is reporting that sources within WWE were adamant that even if McMahon would be involved in the "top levels of creative" nothing would change in regards to Triple H being the person in the Gorilla position running weekly television.
WWE will be holding a talent meeting soon to discuss what the company sale means going forward.
