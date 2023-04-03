WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On WWE Creative Following WWE Sale To Endeavor

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2023

During their appearance on CNBC, WWE Exciutve Chairman McMahon revealed he would be involved in WWE creative "at a higher level" but he wouldn't be "in the weeds" as he once had been after much speculation about his future with the company now it has been sold to Endeavor.

Additionally, WWE confirmed today Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque will remain as the company’s Chief Content Officer.

Fightful Select is reporting that sources within WWE were adamant that even if McMahon would be involved in the "top levels of creative" nothing would change in regards to Triple H being the person in the Gorilla position running weekly television.

WWE will be holding a talent meeting soon to discuss what the company sale means going forward.

