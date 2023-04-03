WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mark Briscoe Congratulates Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2023

This past weekend, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn became the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 39 defeating The Usos and ending their 622-day reign. In a post on Twitter, ROH / AEW star Mark Briscoe congratulated his friends on their big win:

“Was on the red eye last night..@SamiZayn @FightOwensFight just watched the match..tag team action at its finest!! Congrats my brothers LOVE YALL @WWEUsos …can’t wait to do it on the other side! #RESPECT”

Both Owens and Zayn credited Mark and Jay Briscoe with helping them get to where they are today during the WrestleMania Saturday press conference.

Tags: #wwe #mark briscoe #sami zayn #kevin owens

