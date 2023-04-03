Mark Briscoe Congratulates Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

This past weekend, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn became the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 39 defeating The Usos and ending their 622-day reign. In a post on Twitter, ROH / AEW star Mark Briscoe congratulated his friends on their big win:

“Was on the red eye last night..@SamiZayn @FightOwensFight just watched the match..tag team action at its finest!! Congrats my brothers LOVE YALL @WWEUsos …can’t wait to do it on the other side! #RESPECT”

Both Owens and Zayn credited Mark and Jay Briscoe with helping them get to where they are today during the WrestleMania Saturday press conference.

