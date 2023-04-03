Dana White Comments On WWE And UFC Merger

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

UFC President Dana White has issued a statement regarding the UFC and WWE merger that was announced by Endeavor earlier today.

On Twitter, Dana White released a statement referring to his new business partner Vince McMahon as a "savage" in the wrestling space.

"This company has been on fire for the last seven years and now that we will be adding WWE to the portfolio, I am excited to take this to another level. Vince is a savage in the wrestling space, Ari is a beast at what he does, and then add what we at UFC bring to the table and there is no limit to what this company can accomplish in the next five years."

It remains unclear if there will be a UFC / WWE crossover but one would imagine now both companies are owned by Endeavor it will make it much easier.

➜ Join our WNS Goes Hollywood, RAW After Mania DISCORD CHAT! ★