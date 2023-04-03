Two WWE NXT Stars Request Their Release From WWE

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler have requested their release from WWE. The former Grizzled Young Veterans want out of their current contracts, according to Fightful.

Over the weekend the duo lost in an eight-person tag team match alongside Ava and Joe Gacy against Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Thea Hail, and Tyler Bate at Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver in Los Angeles, California.

It remains unclear as to why they want to depart WWE. We'll keep you updated.

