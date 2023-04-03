WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two WWE NXT Stars Request Their Release From WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2023

Two WWE NXT Stars Request Their Release From WWE

Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler have requested their release from WWE. The former Grizzled Young Veterans want out of their current contracts, according to Fightful.

Over the weekend the duo lost in an eight-person tag team match alongside Ava and Joe Gacy against Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Thea Hail, and Tyler Bate at Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver in Los Angeles, California.

It remains unclear as to why they want to depart WWE. We'll keep you updated.

