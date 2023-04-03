WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Admits To Making Personal and Professional Mistakes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2023

Vince McMahon appeared on Squawk in the Box with Ari Emmanuel this morning to discuss the sale of WWE to Endeavor Group, the parent company of the UFC.

During the interview, he addressed the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him and saw him retire from WWE in July last year, and then make a shock comeback in January 2023. McMahon said:

"I've made mistakes, obviously, personally and professionally through my 15-year career,” McMahon stated. “I've owned up to every single one of them and then moved on. I'm not sure of the legacy stuff, I'm not going to write it, I don't know. I want to say, as someone who had an extraordinary amount of fun, great passion for what they did and wound up doing the biggest deal he's ever done in his life.”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 03, 2023 07:39AM


 


