Vince McMahon Admits To Making Personal and Professional Mistakes

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

Vince McMahon appeared on Squawk in the Box with Ari Emmanuel this morning to discuss the sale of WWE to Endeavor Group, the parent company of the UFC.

During the interview, he addressed the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him and saw him retire from WWE in July last year, and then make a shock comeback in January 2023. McMahon said:

"I've made mistakes, obviously, personally and professionally through my 15-year career,” McMahon stated. “I've owned up to every single one of them and then moved on. I'm not sure of the legacy stuff, I'm not going to write it, I don't know. I want to say, as someone who had an extraordinary amount of fun, great passion for what they did and wound up doing the biggest deal he's ever done in his life.”



