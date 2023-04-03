News On The Finish of WWE WrestleMania 39 Sunday

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

The finish of the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania 39 was something that was finalized several weeks ago, according to Fightful Select, and not something that was last minute as some have speculated.

It does however remain unclear when the talent involved were told, and some of the spots in the match would not have been revealed until Sunday. In addition, sources in the know claim that Vince McMahon was not involved in the finish of the match.

Dave Meltzer noted that it reminded him of another recent match, where Drew McIntyre lost to Roman Reigns with pretty much the same finish.

“It’s like a rerun,” Meltzer said. “You knew if that title changed hands it would be a pop you could rarely duplicate.”

Meltzer felt that based on the story, Rhodes eventually has to be champion, but now the question is if Rhodes’ time to become champion is peaking.

“You also have the Lex Luger. You miss your peak, and then it never happens. I think Cody should win that title by the way they told that story. But did they miss the peak?”