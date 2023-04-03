Vince McMahon’s Message To WWE Employees Regarding Sale To Endeavor

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics has revealed the message Vince McMahon sent out this morning to employees regarding the sale of WWE to Endeavour:

"I'm excited to announce that WWE has entered into a partnership with Endeavor to create a one-of-a-kind company that will bring together two global sports and entertainment powerhouses: WWE and UFC.

The historic alliance of these two formidable institutions has the potential to unlock vast growth opportunities for both organizations and generate an optimal outcome for our employees, shareholders, fans, and other stakeholders.

We are huge admirers of the work Endeavor has done to grow the UFC brand, and they will be the perfect partner to help supercharge our growth at WWE."