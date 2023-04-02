WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

 

Shane McMahon Makes Shock WWE WrestleMania 39 Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2023

Shane McMahon Makes Shock WWE WrestleMania 39 Return

An unexpected return took place at tonight's WWE WrestleMania 39 Sunday.

During a segment featuring The Miz and Snoop Dog, the Miz was complaining about having been booked in an impromptu match last night against Pat McAfee. Snoop Dogg asked if Miz if he wanted to do it again which Miz didn't want to do.

Shane McMahon then came out to a massive pop and said a few words on the mic. Shane got emotional and noted how much it means to be here tonight.

The bell sounds and within seconds we see Shane down clutching his knee after a leap frog gone wrong. A couple people come in to check on him as he stays down. Snoop Dogg ends up filling in, entering the ring and blasting Miz with two punches an hitting a People's Elbow for a pin fall victory.

BREAKING UPDATE:

Shane McMahon Suffers Injury During His Shock WWE WrestleMania 39 Return

Shane McMahon made a surprise return at tonight's WWE WrestleMania 39 Sunday, but it all went horribly wrong. This was Shane’s first a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 02, 2023 10:44PM

 


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #results #shane mcmahon #the miz #snoop dog

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81379/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer