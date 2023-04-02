Shane McMahon Makes Shock WWE WrestleMania 39 Return

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

An unexpected return took place at tonight's WWE WrestleMania 39 Sunday.

During a segment featuring The Miz and Snoop Dog, the Miz was complaining about having been booked in an impromptu match last night against Pat McAfee. Snoop Dogg asked if Miz if he wanted to do it again which Miz didn't want to do.

Shane McMahon then came out to a massive pop and said a few words on the mic. Shane got emotional and noted how much it means to be here tonight.

The bell sounds and within seconds we see Shane down clutching his knee after a leap frog gone wrong. A couple people come in to check on him as he stays down. Snoop Dogg ends up filling in, entering the ring and blasting Miz with two punches an hitting a People's Elbow for a pin fall victory.

