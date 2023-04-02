WWE Looks Set To Be Sold to UFC Parent Company Endeavor Group

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

We reported on Saturday, WWE has been sold to Warner Bros. Discovery, Shad and Tony Khan, this however was an April Fool. Today however, CNBC's Alex Sherman is reporting that WWE is close to being sold to UFC's parent company Endeavor.

WWE Executive Chair Vince McMahon is in "advanced talks" to sell WWE to Ari Emmanuel's company with a potential sale being announced as soon as Monday.

UFC and WWE are "expected to form a new publicly traded company as part of the agreement, according to the people, who declined to be named due to the confidential nature of the discussions."

The new company would be 51% owned by Endeavor and 49% by shareholders. Vince McMahon is also reported to be staying on as the chief executive of both Endeavor and the new company.

Sherman said:

"Emanuel, a Hollywood super agent, is expected to act as chief executive of both Endeavor and the new company. McMahon, likewise, is expected to be executive chairman, while Endeavor President Mark Shapiro will also work in the same role at the new company. Dana White will remain as president of UFC, while WWE CEO Nick Khan will serve as president of the wrestling business."