Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Supervising During WWE WrestleMania 39

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

Vince McMahon was backstage at WWE WrestleMania 39.

PWInsider is reporting that McMahon was involved with the running of the show somewhat and had his own office next to the Gorilla position. McMahon was heard on the headsets early in the show and he was giving feedback and asking questions throughout. The report notes McMahon was supervising and not just visiting.

McMahon is reportedly "not that involved" with the creative, although some are speculating again that tonight was a sign that he is slowly returning to calling some of the shots.