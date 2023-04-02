WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

 

Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Supervising During WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2023

Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Supervising During WWE WrestleMania 39

Vince McMahon was backstage at WWE WrestleMania 39.

PWInsider is reporting that McMahon was involved with the running of the show somewhat and had his own office next to the Gorilla position. McMahon was heard on the headsets early in the show and he was giving feedback and asking questions throughout. The report notes McMahon was supervising and not just visiting.

McMahon is reportedly "not that involved" with the creative, although some are speculating again that tonight was a sign that he is slowly returning to calling some of the shots.

Rey Mysterio Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero At WWE WrestleMania 39

One of the coolest moments of tonight's WWE WrestleMania Saturday was when Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio paid tribute to his best friend the la [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 02, 2023 12:36AM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81363/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer