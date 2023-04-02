WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rey Mysterio Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero At WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2023

Rey Mysterio Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero At WWE WrestleMania 39

One of the coolest moments of tonight's WWE WrestleMania Saturday was when Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio paid tribute to his best friend the late great Eddie Guerrero during his entrance to the ring.

Mysterio came out to Eddie's "Lie, Cheat, Steal" theme song to a huge pop and was also in a low rider with Snoop Dogg driving the car! As Mysterio got out of car his song played, as he prepared to come to the ring for his match with his son Dominik

Dominik came out in a prison van with police officers.

Tags: #wwe #rey mysterio #wrestlemania #eddie guerrero

