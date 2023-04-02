Rey Mysterio Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero At WWE WrestleMania 39

One of the coolest moments of tonight's WWE WrestleMania Saturday was when Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio paid tribute to his best friend the late great Eddie Guerrero during his entrance to the ring.
Mysterio came out to Eddie's "Lie, Cheat, Steal" theme song to a huge pop and was also in a low rider with Snoop Dogg driving the car! As Mysterio got out of car his song played, as he prepared to come to the ring for his match with his son Dominik
Dominik came out in a prison van with police officers.
Rey Mysterio enters WrestleMania with @SnoopDogg, a low rider and Eddie Guerrero's theme music. Amazing 👏 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kMFpyMQf7i— 2000's WWE (@2000s_WWE) April 2, 2023
