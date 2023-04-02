Cody Rhodes & Family Arrive For WWE WrestleMania 39

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

Cody Rhodes and his family have arrived at the SoFi Stadium, ahead of the much anticipated night two of WrestleMania 39.

In the main event of the premium live event, Rhodes will challenge for Roman Reigns’ WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Accompanying Cody was his wife Brandi Rhodes, and their daughter Liberty.

The video ended with the trio waving to Sheamus.