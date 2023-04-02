Triple H Comments On Bad Bunny’s In-Ring Future

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

During WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday press conference, Triple H discussed Bad Bunny’s in-ring future, revealing he will make it happen if it is something Bunny wants. Triple H said:

“I will say this about Bad Bunny. Puerto Rico is coming. If he wants to be in that ring, he has my number. We talk… If he wants to be in that ring, he’ll hit me up and I’m sure we’ll make it happen. But he’ll be there one way or the other; he’s hosting it. It’s going to be a blast.”

Triple H also praised Bunny and other celebrities for their commitment to training:

“What’s awesome about it is the grind, and what the level of what they’re willing to put into this because of their respect for the business, their respect for the WWE superstars, their respect for what we do, and the people who came before them.”