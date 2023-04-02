WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Comments On Bad Bunny’s In-Ring Future

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2023

During WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday press conference, Triple H discussed Bad Bunny’s in-ring future, revealing he will make it happen if it is something Bunny wants. Triple H said:

“I will say this about Bad Bunny. Puerto Rico is coming. If he wants to be in that ring, he has my number. We talk… If he wants to be in that ring, he’ll hit me up and I’m sure we’ll make it happen. But he’ll be there one way or the other; he’s hosting it. It’s going to be a blast.”

Triple H also praised Bunny and other celebrities for their commitment to training:

“What’s awesome about it is the grind, and what the level of what they’re willing to put into this because of their respect for the business, their respect for the WWE superstars, their respect for what we do, and the people who came before them.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #bad bunny #triple h #wrestlemania

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Click For More Wrestling News

