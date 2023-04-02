WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

 

Rhea Ripley Made History At WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2023

Rhea Ripley Made History At WWE WrestleMania 39

Following her big win at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley became the only woman in WWE history to win the Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK Women’s Championships as well as the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

During the official post-show press conference, Ripley commented on the achievement:

“I’m here to make history. Growing up in Adelaide, South Australia, I always got told that my dream of coming to the WWE would probably not happen.

“So just making it here is such an accomplishment, but being the first Grand Slam Champion, to have those exact championships, is so satisfying.

“I am so extremely proud of myself and my journey here to the WWE, and my journey here within the WWE.

“To be able to accomplish all those historic moments, man — that’s the one thing that I strive for, making history. I want my name etched in the history books forever, and I’ve gone and done that.”

Triple H Comments On First WrestleMania Without Vince McMahon In Charge

We reported Vince McMahon was backstage at WrestleMania 39 and "supervising" with Triple H in overall control of the big event. Triple H com [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 02, 2023 08:00AM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #rhea ripley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81367/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer