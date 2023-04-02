Rhea Ripley Made History At WWE WrestleMania 39

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

Following her big win at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley became the only woman in WWE history to win the Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK Women’s Championships as well as the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

During the official post-show press conference, Ripley commented on the achievement:

“I’m here to make history. Growing up in Adelaide, South Australia, I always got told that my dream of coming to the WWE would probably not happen.

“So just making it here is such an accomplishment, but being the first Grand Slam Champion, to have those exact championships, is so satisfying.

“I am so extremely proud of myself and my journey here to the WWE, and my journey here within the WWE.

“To be able to accomplish all those historic moments, man — that’s the one thing that I strive for, making history. I want my name etched in the history books forever, and I’ve gone and done that.”