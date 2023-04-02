Triple H Comments On First WrestleMania Without Vince McMahon In Charge

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

We reported Vince McMahon was backstage at WrestleMania 39 and "supervising" with Triple H in overall control of the big event. Triple H commented on running the event without the influence of McMahon at the helm:

“I think for this team this year, for everybody that’s a part, but this is a massive amount of teamwork and when things change, when you get the opportunity to do this in a different way because you’ve sort of never done it before without the guiding force that was there before, so all of a sudden, all of us are thrust into a position of “This is your WrestleMania now” and there’s nobody else that’s been doing it for 40, 50, 60 years to fall back on for answers as much.

“So, I think for a lot of people it felt different this year and in a really great way. For us to take sort of those reigns and try to get there. For all of us, it was awesome to see.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team, everybody who stepped up to a whole other level. This is an event, the amount of work that goes into it, this is an event like no other.

“To see all those people come together to do that is something special.”