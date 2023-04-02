Kevin Owens Thanks Mark & Jay Briscoe Following WWE WrestleMania 39

Kevin Owens appeared at the WWE post-WrestleMania 39 press conference along with Sami Zayn.
Both men reflected on their past, including PWG, thanking wrestling legend Super Dragon who they believe helped them get to where they are today.
Toward the end of their time at the press conference, Kevin Owens thanked Mark and Jay Briscoe. mentioning the recent loss of Jay, he hoped he made both of them proud tonight.
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions @FightOwensFight & @SamiZayn take a moment to give @WWEUsos props as a tag team and also pay a special tribute to another tag team. ❤️#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/PZ5KddMZAN— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
⚡ Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Supervising During WWE WrestleMania 39
Vince McMahon was backstage at WWE WrestleMania 39. PWInsider is reporting that McMahon was involved with the running of the show somewhat [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 02, 2023 01:02AM
