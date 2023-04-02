WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Owens Thanks Mark & Jay Briscoe Following WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2023

Kevin Owens appeared at the WWE post-WrestleMania 39 press conference along with Sami Zayn.

Both men reflected on their past, including PWG, thanking wrestling legend Super Dragon who they believe helped them get to where they are today.

Toward the end of their time at the press conference, Kevin Owens thanked Mark and Jay Briscoe. mentioning the recent loss of Jay, he hoped he made both of them proud tonight.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 02, 2023 01:02AM


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #kevin owens #sami zayn #mark briscoe #jay briscoe

