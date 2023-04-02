Kevin Owens Thanks Mark & Jay Briscoe Following WWE WrestleMania 39

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

Kevin Owens appeared at the WWE post-WrestleMania 39 press conference along with Sami Zayn.

Both men reflected on their past, including PWG, thanking wrestling legend Super Dragon who they believe helped them get to where they are today.

Toward the end of their time at the press conference, Kevin Owens thanked Mark and Jay Briscoe. mentioning the recent loss of Jay, he hoped he made both of them proud tonight.