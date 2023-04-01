Pat McAfee Defeats The Miz at Night 1 of WrestleMania 39

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

In an impromptu matchup, Pat McAfee defeated former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz at Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Pat McAfee vs. The Miz

It's time for the Michael Cole mark-out session of the evening, as we see The Miz and Snoop Dogg in the ring after a quick Austin Theory backstage promo where the U.S. Champion gloats about beating John Cena earlier tonight.

Back to that Michael Cole mark-out session moment. Miz is asked why he doesn't have a match by Snoop, which leads to Miz saying he wanted one, and even put a notice on social media for an open challenge tonight that he claims no one answered.

Pat McAfee's theme hits and Michael Cole gets as happy as a human can get over another man as his former on-air commentary partner makes his way down to the ring. McAfee taunts Miz and says he didn't see any open challenge from Miz, but luckily for him,. he's wearing his WrestleMania tank-top.

Snoop Dogg ends up making the match official and McAfee starts drilling Miz to get this one officially off-and-running. The bell sounds and McAfee blasts Miz with a big spine-buster.

George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers gets shoved by Miz and he hops the guard rail and takes out Miz. McAfee goes to the top-rope per Kittle's request. He leaps off and hits a flipping splash on Miz that looked painful. He pops right back up and bounces back-to-back with Kittle and then rolls Miz into the ring and gets the win. Corey Graves is livid.

Winner: Pat McAfee

