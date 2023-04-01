Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus & Lita Defeat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

The formidable team of Trish Stratus and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita secured a victory at Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 by defeating the Damage CTRL trio.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Damage CTRL vs. Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus

Once the match wraps up, we head into another commercial break. When we return, Damage CTRL's theme hits and out comes Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for our next match of the evening.

A video package hyping up the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita, as well as WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus, airs. We return and Lita's iconic theme hits. Out comes Lita as the screen goes black-and-white. It looks like she's done up like Jeff Hardy with face paint, but it's hard to tell.

The camera stays black and white as out comes Trish Stratus. She joins Lita on the top of the entrance stage. She stops and her music dies down. Now the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch's theme hits and out comes "The Man."

We see the three stand together and pose as smoke billows out of the entrance area behind them. They make their way to the ring to a nice pop and get ready for this featured six-woman tag-team showdown.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. All six women brawl at the onset. Damage CTRL heads out to the floor. Lynch hits a baseball slide and then brings Dakota into the ring. Those two kicks things off for their respective teams.

Lynch looks for the Man-Handle Slam straight out of the gate, but Sky avoids it and backs Lynch into the heel corner. Bayley tags in and fires away with shots. She tags in Iyo Sky and they keep the frequent tags coming to keep a fresh person on Lynch at all times.

After this continues for a few moments, we see the baby face trio start to shift the offensive momentum into their favor. They enjoy some time in the offensive driver's seats and then Damage CTRL starts to take over again.

We see all six women hit the ring and duke it out. Things spill out to the floor where we see one high spot after the other. All the ladies end up getting taken out by a crazy top-rope splash from "The Genius of the Sky" Iyo Sky. They all roll into the ring at the same time to break the ref's count.

A Twist of Fate from Lita, a Chick Kick from Trish, a Lita-Sault from Lita sets up a potential finish for the babyface team. Bayley looks for a Bayley-to-belly super-plex but Lynch counters with a Super Man-Handle Slam off the top-rope for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus

