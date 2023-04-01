Seth Rollins Defeats Logan Paul at Night 1 of WrestleMania 39

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

At Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39, Seth Rollins picked up a victory over Logan Paul.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Logan Paul vs. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins

We shoot to Xavier Woods, Liv Morgan, Butch and others backstage and in an UpUpDownDown segment we see a video game simulation of our next match, Logan Paul versus Seth "Freakin'" Rollins.

They inform us that 58% of the time, Rollins beats Paul in the simulation. We now shoot to the "Road to WrestleMania" video package for the Paul-Rollins bout.

After the video package wraps up, we see Logan Paul with a microphone headset on re-creating the iconic zip-line ring entrance that Shawn Michaels did in his past WrestleMania appearance. He talks the whole time and is lowered down to the stage. He yells "Let's go!" and continues his walk to the ring as giant Prime mascots.

Logan Paul and the Prime mascot dance around and finally make their way down to the ring. The crowd boos as he settles inside. Jasper Randle, a conductor, leads a choir in singing "BURN IT DOWN!" (the whoa-oh-oh part) to set up Seth "Freakin'" Rollins' entrance.

The whoa-oh-oh's stop and then he leads the fans in it as they come back on the house speakers in different singing keys than usual. He stops it again and then gets it going again straight into the scratchy "BURN IT DOWN!" vocals.

Now the music hits the loud speakers and out in an enormous, enormous poofy red fur coat / robe, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins emerges. He helps the conductor lead the fans in singing the whoa-oh-oh's and he begins making his walk to the ring in the craziest ring entrance gear you've ever seen.

Think Missy Elliot in the Supa Dupa Fly / I Can't Stand The Rain music video -- if it was bright ass red. He takes the coat / robe off and has a male stripper outfit crossed with Shawn Michaels and Jeff Jarrett's old ring gear. He takes that off as well and leads the fans in the whoa-oh-oh's as he finishes his walk to the ring, complete with the pyro treatment, etc. Cool stuff.

Logan Paul is in the camera shot behind Rollins leaning in the corner and doing a giant yawn. Rollins' music cuts off but the fans keep loudly doing the whoa-oh-oh's as Rollins shuts his eyes and soaks it all in. Big fight feel here for this one.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Rollins handling Paul early on. Rollins goes for a Stomp but Paul avoids it and the two stop and stare at each other with intensity. Paul blatantly throws Rollins out to the floor, which prompts Michael Cole to remind us that is what started this when Paul eliminated Rollins from the Royal Rumble.

Paul mocks Rollins by doing his "whoa-oh-oh" routine. Rollins heads back in the ring and the two start to fiercely go at it. Paul stuns Rollins throat-first over the top-rope and then hits a Maverick lariat after hitting a flip-springboard over the ropes.

Logan Paul hits a big cross body and a moonsault for a pin fall attempt, but Rollins kicks out. We see Paul show off his submission skills after bombarding Rollins with some vicious body shots. He locks in an Antonio Inoki-influenced submission on the mat and Rollins struggles to free himself.

Paul does a crazy spot where he does one single leap and lands with both feet on the top-rope in a box-jump fashion. He then leaps off the top for a moonsault attempt but Rollins moves. After Paul crashes and burns, Rollins recovers and goes to work on Paul with body work in the corner.

The crowd noise amps up as Rollins takes over and starts taunting Paul. He yells, "You wanna play with the big boys? Bye-bye b*tch!" He then throws Paul over the top-rope, where he crashes out to the floor. The fans fire up with the "whoa oh-oh" chants and then he hits a suicide dive on Paul. He rolls back in the ring and runs and dives a second time. He hits the ring and does it a third time.

We see the two slugging it out at ringside near the Prime mascot, who has been at ringside the entire time. Gotta assume someone is under that costume and will be involved later in the match. Jake Paul, perhaps? Meanwhile, Logan hits his knockout shot on Rollins and takes a bit to recover before going for the pin attempt. Rollins kicks out.

From there, we see Paul set Rollins up for a Stomp, but Rollins avoids it and counters with a sit-out power bomb into a pin attempt. Paul kicks out to keep this one alive. Now Rollins stalks Logan and looks for a Stomp of his own. The Prime mascot pulls him out to save him from it. He takes his mask off while still in the costume to reveal that he is Logan Paul's Prime partner and former two-time boxing opponent, KSI.

Rollins hits the floor to try and attack KSI but Paul hits him from behind. Paul rams Rollins into the steel ring post and then he clears off the commentary table. KSI grabs a phone and is going to record what Corey Graves predicts will be a viral moment.

Paul leaps off the top-rope as KSI provides commentary in a unique point of view spot. Rollins recovers, however, and yanks KSI in his place. Paul leaps and splashes on KSI, putting him through the table. Rollins brings Paul in the ring and hits a Pedigree. He goes for the cover but somehow Paul gets a shoulder up. The fans totally bought on that as the finish. Good stuff.

Rollins looks for a Stomp but Paul counters with a GTS. He heads to the top-rope and hits a huge, dramatic frog splash for a super close near fall of his own that the fans bit into. Paul goes for a Coast 2 Coast spot but leaps off the top half-way across the ring and falls down into a super kick from Rollins, who follows up with a Stomp for the pin fall victory. Great match.

Winner: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins

