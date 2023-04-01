Street Profits Win Men's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Team Match at WrestleMania 39

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

In the second match at Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, The Street Profits emerged victorious in the Men's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders

It's Men Showcase time!

Titus O'Neil makes his way out to join Michael Cole and Corey Graves on special guest commentary for our Men's Showcase tag-team bout. Out first comes The Viking Raiders -- Erik and Ivar. They settle in the ring and their music dies down.

"SHUSH! SHUSH PLEASE!" plays and out comes Alpha Academy. Otis and Chad Gable make their way to the squared circle for this four-way tag-team showdown.

The team of Ricochet and Braun Strowman emerge and head to the ring to join the other three teams in what will be our second match of the evening. Now the duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins -- The Street Profits -- emerge to another one of the loudest pops of the night thus far.

They settle into the ring and their entrance tunes fades down. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Gable and Ricochet kick things off as this match is now underway.

"Big sweaty Otis, sweaty for no reason!" says Titus on commentary as the other Alpha Academy member tags in and hits some spots. Gable takes back over and turns to yell "SHUSH!" in Strowman's face. Ricochet then tags him in and now Strowman doesn't have to shush.

All of the guys in this match end up in the ring. They all stare each other down in a giant circle and then they all start swinging. We see fists and elbows flying all over the place as the crowd pops.

The Viking Raiders end up cleaning house but then Gable takes over and is left alone in the ring with Strowman. He connects with a rolling German suplex that gets a sustained ovation from the crowd. He lets out a loud "Thank You!" and misses a splash off the top-rope.

One of The Viking Raiders goes for a top rope moonsault but nobody is home when he lands. We see a giant stacked spot in the corner. Two men with two others on their shoulders hoist Gable up for a four-men chicken-style suplex. Ricochet leaps off the top and hits a splash as they all go crashing down.

Fans break out in a super loud "Holy sh*t!" chant. Even Titus says he wants to say it but won't cuss on air. Crazy stuff. Two WrestleMania moments in this match alone already with Gable's suplex and that. Three if you count The Viking Raider going for a top-rope moonsault.

Strowman Express is jumping on the tracks now as he sprints around the ring and takes out any-and-everyone on his path. He goes around a second tie but eventually runs into a huge spear from Dawkins. Ricochet hits a springboard shooting star press for a fourth WrestleMania moment.

Ricochet climbs to the top rope as the sustained pop still roars. He goes for another one but lands on the knees of Dawkins. Ford leaps off the top rope and hits the finisher and The Street Profits pick up the win in a very, very entertaining match.

Winners: The Street Profits

