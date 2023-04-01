Austin Theory Defeats John Cena at WrestleMania 39 to Retain WWE United States Championship

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

In the opening bout of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defeated the legendary John Cena to successfully retain his championship.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE United States Championship

Austin Theory (C) vs. John Cena

Now the two introduce the reigning and defending WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. He makes his way out and the two make their way down to the ring as the camera pans to Michael Cole and Corey Graves for the first time.

Graves congratulates Cole on calling his 22nd WrestleMania, the most of any commentator in WWE history. They send things over to the Spanish commentary team, who get their on-camera appearance.

Theory settles in the ring and his music dies down. Cole talks about how John Cena has granted more Make-A-Wishes than anyone in Make-A-Wish Foundation history with over 600. This leads to a video package for Cena and WWE's connection with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

We return inside the stadium where the ring announcer directs our attention to a ton of fans at the top of the entrance stage whose dream it was to go to WrestleMania. They are all at the top of the stage for John Cena's ring entrance, and his theme hits and the crowd goes nuts as he emerges.

Cena settles in the ring and throws his baseball cap into the fans, exposing his increasingly balding dome. It's getting bad, folks. The bell sounds and the crowd goes absolutely ballistic as we're off-and-running with our first match of the evening here at WrestleMania.

The two lock up and Cena throws Theory down with authority. The two separate and lock up again and now Cena takes Theory down with a side-head lock. The loud "Let's go Cena!" and "Cena sucks!" dueling chants break out as the two continue to go at it. Cena throws Theory down and taunts him.

Now the two lock up again and Cena muscles Theory into a corner. He backs up and smirks at him with a confident look. Theory backs Cena into a corner after they back up this time. Theory tries biting at Cena's ear. He does and then attacks Cena from behind as he was complaining to the referee about the bite.

Theory flips and hits a jumping blockbuster on Cena for a close near fall. Moments later, Theory tries flipping through the ropes and leaping for a high spot but Cena shucks him away and then drops down and slaps the STFU on him. He cranks back but Theory bites his way free. He sneak attacks Cena from behind once again as he complains to the referee.

Austin Theory does the "You Can't See Me" gesture and taunts Cena and the fans, who loudly boo him. Theory gets cocky and tries covering Cena with a boot on the chest, but the future WWE Hall of Fame legend kicks out. Theory taunts the crowd again as he stalks Cena.

Cena blocks a Theory stomp and muscles his way to his feet. Cena goes for the Attitude Adjustment but Theory avoids it and plants Cena for another close near fall attempt. The fans loudly boo again as Theory taunts them and then hits a running clothesline on Cena in the corner.

We see Super Cena emerge now as he turns the offensive tables on Theory. He knocks Theory down and sets him up for the Five Knuckle Shuffle. He tells Theory "You Can't See Me" and connects with it. The ref gets bumped and Cena gets the STF on Theory. Theory taps out. Cena lets go and celebrates like he won but the ref didn't see it.

Theory blasts Cena with a low blow and hits his A-Town Down finisher and covers Cena. 1-2-3. Theory wins and retains the U.S. title.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Austin Theory

