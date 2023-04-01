WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2023

Two Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT

During the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 premium live event today, two matches were announced for the fallout episode of WWE NXT Tuesday night on USA Network.

The show, which will take place on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 will feature Pretty Deadly vs. Tony D'Angelo & Stacks, as well as Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones.

Wes Lee Retains WWE NXT North American Title at Stand & Deliver

The third bout of today's WWE NXT Stand And Deliver event saw WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee successfully retain his cham [...]

— Caylon Knox Apr 01, 2023 02:25PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

