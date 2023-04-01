Two Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT

During the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 premium live event today, two matches were announced for the fallout episode of WWE NXT Tuesday night on USA Network.
The show, which will take place on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 will feature Pretty Deadly vs. Tony D'Angelo & Stacks, as well as Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones.
Wes Lee Retains WWE NXT North American Title at Stand & Deliver
The third bout of today's WWE NXT Stand And Deliver event saw WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee successfully retain his cham [...]
